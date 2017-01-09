Armed, Masked Robber Sought In Madison

Current
MADISON, Tenn. - Detectives in Madison said they’re working to identify a masked gunman who robbed a local store.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar in the 1100 block of South Gallatin Pike.
Reports stated the suspect went into the store and demanded money.
After the cashier complied, the man fled on foot.
He was described as standing around 6’ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect from the surveillance images released by officials has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
The Department of Defense has announced the death of Special Forces soldier who was serving in Jordan.
A suspect has been arrested in Chicago in connection with a homicide in Montgomery County.
State lawmakers convene the 110th Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday with new leadership in the Senate and a House speaker eying a…
Irish rock band U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival as part of their upcoming tour.
An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police in Mt. Juliet have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a pharmacy robbery.
Many roads across Middle Tennessee remained icy Monday morning, more than 48 hours after snow stopped falling across the area.
A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Montgomery County.