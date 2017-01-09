Armed, Masked Robber Sought In Madison

MADISON, Tenn. - Detectives in Madison said they’re working to identify a masked gunman who robbed a local store.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar in the 1100 block of South Gallatin Pike.

Reports stated the suspect went into the store and demanded money.

After the cashier complied, the man fled on foot.

He was described as standing around 6’ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect from the surveillance images released by officials has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.