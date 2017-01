At Least 1 Killed In Humphreys County Crash

WAVERLY, Tenn. - Crews in Humphreys County have been working at the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 40.

Officials confirmed the crash involved a single vehicle and claimed at least one life.

The wreck happened around 8:47 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Exit 143 for State Route 13.

Details on the cause of the crash had not been released.

According to reports, a vehicle rolled over and caught on fire.

The right lane was blocked to eastbound traffic. Westbound drivers were not affected.

Crews said the roadway was cleared by 10 a.m.