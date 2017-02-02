Bedford, Overton Schools Close Due To Illness

Cloudy
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - School officials in both Bedford and Overton counties confirmed they would be closed on Friday.
In Bedford County, school representatives said the schools were closing Friday due to excessive amounts of the flu around the county.
Multiple schools in Bedford County had reported cases of the flu.
Overton County announced closures on both Thursday and Friday due to excessive amounts of flu, viruses, and other winter-time illnesses.
Earlier in the week, absences in Overton County for both students and teachers hit 12 percent and was expected to grow.
It was unknown exactly how many students were affected by illness in both counties.
