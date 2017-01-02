Behind The Lens: The Best Of Celebrate Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Every year, the photojournalists of NewsChannel 5 have had the difficult task of covering some of the toughest stories that happen in our community. On any day, they have to see anything ranging from crime, to natural disasters, fires, accidents, and other breaking news events.

But starting in July of 2016, NewsChannel 5 began a weekly feature segment called "Celebrate Tennessee." Airing Friday evenings and Saturday mornings, it's a weekly feature that focuses on the positive stories in our area.

Spearheaded by the photojournalist staff, it tells the stories of non-profits, volunteer organizations, and good people doing good things throughout our community.

In this Behind the Lens feature, photojournalists recalled some of their best stories of "Celebrate Tennessee" from 2016 and told us why it's important to tell the stories that make Middle Tennessee a great place to live!