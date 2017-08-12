Big Crowds Hit 14th Annual Tomato Art Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The 14th annual Tomato Art Fest brought big crowds to East Nashville.

The free event in the 1100 block of Woodland Street featured a parade, plenty of costumes, contests, and live music.

The event kicked off with the Tomato 5K at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The parade followed at 9 a.m.

The festival began as an art show celebrating tomatoes in 2004, and the event has grown into a popular annual tradition.

Around 60,000 people came out in 2016, and even bigger crowds were expected this year.

Music was scheduled to continue until 9 p.m. For more information on the festival, click here.