NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Followers of Bishop David Choby paid their final respects at a funeral mass for the local faith leader.

The popular leader of the Diocese of Nashville passed away last weekend.

Visitations were held earlier this week, and his burial took place at Calvary Cemetery late Saturday afternoon.

Bishop Choby was 70 years old.

