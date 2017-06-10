Bonnaroo Continues With Big Stars

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Down on the farm, the Bonnaroo music festival has been in full swing.

Friday night, U2 performed and frontman Bono even jokingly thanked organizers for naming the festival after him.

The Irish rockers performed a two-hour set as part of their world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Grammy-winning "The Joshua Tree" album.

They played the full album, as well as some of their other hits, including "New Year's Day" and "Beautiful Day," to tens of thousands of music fans.

Toward the end of the performance, lead singer Bono asked if they had made a mistake in not coming to the festival sooner, which was when he later joked, "Thanks for naming it after me."

The band kicked off their tour in May in Canada, which hit the United Kingdom, Europe, and Central America through October 19.

The band has previously played the Glastonbury Festival, but their appearance on the Bonnaroo lineup this year was a huge get for the 16-year-old music festival.

Saturday night, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been set to play, and on Sunday, The Weeknd has been scheduled to close out the festival.

