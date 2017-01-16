Box Office Winner Promotes Sorority's Message

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The drama “Hidden Figures” has done it again, topping the box office for the second straight week.

The film about three African American female mathematicians at NASA earned a whopping $20.5 million dollars over the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

One of the movie's themes -- promoting community service -- has been a message shared by members of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The three main characters were also members of the sorority.

The movie showed how they were the catalyst behind launching astronaut John Glenn into space.

Sorority members met at a Nashville theater on Sunday to watch the movie, recognize the women portrayed in the film, and talk about what community service project they’re putting together in Nashville this week.

"Hidden service, service that we do, but maybe not being recognized for,” said Mary Conner. “But we serve and eventually it comes to light, and I think this service we've been doing for many, many years."

Members have planned to visit a women's shelter and donate winter clothing for the homeless in the city this week.