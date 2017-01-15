Brazen Burglar Caught Stealing Stereos From Vehicles

A burglar was caught on camera getting into several vehicles at a used car lot in Madison to allegedly steal their stereo systems.

A man yanked the stereo systems from six vehicles at a used car lot in Madison. Management at Discount Motors said they're relying on surveillance video that captured the culprit as he spent an hour to commit the crime.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Discount Motors Inc. on Gallatin Pike in Madison. 

Weldon Steiner with the company told NewsChannel 5 that the man ripped apart the consoles of six vehicles to obtain the stereos. 

"I'm ticked off about it. The cost affects us, and it causes us to have to raise the prices on things," Steiner said. 

 

 

Surveillance videos showed the man entering the property even while the lights were shining on him. Steiner said he would check out the vehicles for a few minutes to decide which ones he would hit. 

About 30 minutes later, the video showed him getting into one vehicle, believed to have been through a busted window based on the damage. 

Six vehicles and an hour later, the burglar left the property and a big mess. 

"He needs to find something else to do for a living. I don't know how you could be anymore stupid and get through life," Steiner frustratingly said. 

 

 

It would cost the company nearly $1,000 to replace the systems. A few have already been fixed and sold, according to Steiner. 

