'Brick Fest Live' Held In Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Brick by brick, one event brought thousands of Legos to families in Williamson County.

For the first time, "Brick Fest Live" made a stop in Franklin on Sunday.

It's a Lego show that has traveled across the country. Organizers said this was a little different than official Lego events.

Instead of setting up displays for visitors to look at, Brick Fest aimed to get families involved in the building process.

That included building race cars to compete in a derby and a sand pit filled with thousands of Legos.

“When they see a room full of Legos, they want to play and do,” said Mark Noel. “Kids have a good time, they get into it, and of course when the kids are there and parents are there, the parents get involved, too. It's really special to see them playing side by side."

More than 7,000 people attended Sunday's event.