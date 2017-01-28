Car Hits Building, Bursts Into Flames

Clear
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police said high speeds and overcorrecting appeared to be contributing factors in a crash where a car hit a building causing a fire.
The wreck happened around 5:52 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Adams Lane in Mt. Juliet.
Officials said a two-door sports car, driven by a 26-year-old female, left the roadway, hit a building, and burst into flames.
The crash happened at SimplyCare.
Both the driver and a 28-year-old male passenger escaped from the wreck with minor injuries.
The building was significantly damaged, but officials said the sprinkler system and fire crews were able to save it. They added no one was inside the building at the time of the wreck.
Reports stated the sports car also went into an embankment and under a chain-link fence before hitting the building.
A witness reported seeing the car traveling at a high rate of speed. They also told police the vehicle changed lanes, overcorrected, and lost control.
According to reports, police cited the driver for not having a driver’s license.
