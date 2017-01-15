Car Theft Victim Robbed At Gunpoint, Shot In Legs

Mostly cloudy
A victim was allegedly shot in the legs and robbed before having his vehicle stolen.
The crime happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 16th Avenue North.
Reports stated the victim was allegedly approached by a tall, thin suspect who was wearing a ski mask.
The victim told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint before being shot multiple times in the legs.
The suspect then reportedly stole the victim’s car, a brown Kia Soul.
Officials said the victim did not live in that area. He went to someone’s door saying he’d been shot, and that person called police.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Additional details had not been released. Anyone with information on this crime has been asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department.
