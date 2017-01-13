Cattle Traxx Owner Arrested For Theft

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been arrested in Sumner County after collecting money from customers and never delivering the product.

The issue began when officials at the Hendersonville Police Department received a complaint regarding a company known as Cattle Traxx on May 23, 2016.

Authorities said the owner of the company, identified as 50-year-old Timothy Michael Evans, had allegedly sold products to multiple people without actually delivering the products.

Evans was arrested Friday following an investigation that revealed he had collected more than $123,000 for ear tags and gateways from 29 cattle ranchers and had not delivered any of the product.

Evans was facing an 18-count indictment, including 14 counts of theft over $1,000 and four counts of theft over $10,000.

He was being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Evans was scheduled to appear in criminal court at 9 a.m. on January 20.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.