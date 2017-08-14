Chattanooga Man Arrested In Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A Chattanooga man was arrested in Charlottesville in connection to the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

According to the Virginia State Police on Saturday, 21-year-old Troy Dunigan, of Chattanooga, was one of several who was arrested. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

A friend of his said Dunigan was at the rally to counter-protest.

Three people died during the violent day on Saturday in Charlottesville.

A 32-year-old woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder.

Two state police troopers with ties to Tennessee were killed when their helicopter crashed in the woods on the outskirts of town.