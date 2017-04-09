Cherry Blossom Festival Held At Public Square Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It was a chance to celebrate Japanese culture and the start of spring.
The annual Cherry Blossom Festival was held at Public Square Park in Nashville on Saturday.
The event started with a 2.5 mile walk and ended with a food festival.
This free, family-friendly event offered several Japanese-style foods and entertainment.
All week long, people attended events across the city to celebrate Japanese culture.
A sushi class has been scheduled for three different times on Sunday. For more information, click here.