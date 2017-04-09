Cherry Blossom Festival Held At Public Square Park

11:01 PM, Apr 8, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It was a chance to celebrate Japanese culture and the start of spring.

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival was held at Public Square Park in Nashville on Saturday.

The event started with a 2.5 mile walk and ended with a food festival.

This free, family-friendly event offered several Japanese-style foods and entertainment.

All week long, people attended events across the city to celebrate Japanese culture.

A sushi class has been scheduled for three different times on Sunday. For more information, click here.

