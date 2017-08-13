Children Found Walking In Ky. Road Alone; 1 Arrested

MAYFIELD, Ky. - A Kentucky woman was arrested after two small children were found in the roadway.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police said they arrested 25-year-old Hannah M. Taber, of Graves County, Kentucky, on Sunday morning.

Someone called authorities about the two small children, ages 2 and 4, walking in the roadway near the 5000 block of Highway 339 around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

A trooper found the children with the caller, who had moved the children to a safe place. The children were not harmed.

Taber was found asleep in a nearby home. An investigation showed she was responsible for the children, and authorities added a similar incident had happened with the same children recently.

Taber was charged with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment. She was lodged in the Graves County Jail.



The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.