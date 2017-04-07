Chinese Lantern Festival Headed To Fairgrounds Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nine acres of the Fairgrounds Nashville will soon be illuminated by Chinese lanterns.

Tickets for the Chinese lantern festival, called China Lights, went on sale Wednesday, and the event has been set to be the first of its kind in the Mid-South.

Tennessee will be the 10th U.S. stop for Tianyu Arts and Culture, a company based in China.

Festival-goers from all over have been invited to enjoy lit, large-scale lanterns along with traditional Chinese activities, cuisine, and entertainment.

“Here we have 15 artisans who traveled all the way from China to build a show,” said Huiyuan Liu. “We have more than 1,000 pieces here, and we hope this will bring as many people through this venue Fairgrounds as possible.”

The festival has been scheduled to come to the Fairgrounds Nashville May 12 through June 11.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.