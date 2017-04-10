Chinese Lantern Possibly Caused Apartment Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Chinese lantern may be responsible for a fire that forced residents from their apartment building.

Fire crews arrived at the Acklen Apartments in the 100 block of Acklen Park Drive in Nashville just after midnight, early Sunday morning, to find a fire on the roof of the building.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

The fire didn't spread to any apartment units, and no one was hurt.

A floating lantern was found near the scene, but the official cause of the fire was still being investigated. Authorities also stated seeing a lantern floating near the scene while the fire was ongoing. It was unknown where the lanterns originated from.