Clarksville Police Search For Suspected Runaway

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in Clarksville said they’re searching for a 15-year-old suspected runaway.

Authorities said 15-year-old DiaJonne Victoria Rycraw was last seen on January 12 in Clarksville. It was believed she may be in the Nashville area.

She was described as standing around 5’6’’ and weighing approximately 127 pounds. The bottom half of Rycraw’s hair may be dyed purple.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been urged to contact Detective Kevin Shaw at 931-648-0656, ext. 5389, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.