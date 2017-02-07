Coach Healy and QB Oatsvall Talk Upcoming Season
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Despite a winless season in his first year as head coach, Austin Peay's Will Healy landed the Football Championship Subdivision's no. 1 recruiting class.
The centerpiece of the 31-year-old Healy's class is Brentwood Academy quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall.
The two-time state championship quarterback chose a Governors program that holds the nation's longest losing streak at 27 games because he wants to be a part of the group that turns the program around.
Coach and quarterback were guests on the Electric Power Company's Sunday Sports Central Sunday night.
