Coach Healy and QB Oatsvall Talk Upcoming Season

Steve Layman
10:45 PM, Feb 6, 2017
10:54 PM, Feb 6, 2017

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Despite a winless season in his first year as head coach, Austin Peay's Will Healy landed the Football Championship Subdivision's no. 1 recruiting class.

The centerpiece of the 31-year-old Healy's class is Brentwood Academy quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall.

The two-time state championship quarterback chose a Governors program that holds the nation's longest losing streak at 27 games because he wants to be a part of the group that turns the program around.

Coach and quarterback were guests on the Electric Power Company's Sunday Sports Central Sunday night.
 

