Community Rallies Around Young Car Crash Survivor

UNIONVILLE, Tenn. - A community gathered together to show their support of a 6-year-old car crash survivor who lost both of his parents in the crash.

The crash happened on Highway 99 on January 4 when a driver crossed the middle lane, hitting Camden Collins' parents' car.

First responders rushed to the scene and were able to save Camden out of the car, but his parents didn't make it.

Now months later, after going through extensive rehab, Camden went back to school, and on Saturday night, he was reunited with the first responders who saved his life.

Members of the community also worked together to raise money for Camden, who's now living with his grandmother, to help pay for his recovery and his continuing rehab.

More than $11,000 was raised for Camden, but family and friends have planned to continue raising money for the 6-year-old.