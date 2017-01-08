Concert Benefits Brothers Injured In Gatlinburg Wildfire

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A benefit show was held for the Summers brothers, victims of the Gatlinburg fires last November.
Organizer, Daniel Wagner, has been a friend of Branson Summers. He said the two used to work together at Pinewood Social and remembered how Branson grew up with his brothers playing in a band called the Summers.
Wagner heard what happened to the brothers and his family and decided he wanted to help.
Wagner said he contacted Rocketown to see if they would host a benefit concert. He then made calls to local bands.
Eight bands came together Saturday night to play and help raise money for the Summers family.
"It's amazing, like I said I had tons of support. From the get go, I still had bands asking me up until a few weeks ago if they could play, but ran out of room. It's been nothing but positivity and support," Wagner said.
The brothers lost both of their parents who were killed in the wildfire.
For anyone who would like to help out, they've set up a YouCaring page to donate to the family. You can visit that page by clicking here.
