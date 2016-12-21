Couple Wanted For Murder Spotted In Coffee County

Current
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - They have been wanted for murder in Mississippi, but they may be here in the Mid-State.
A state trooper spotted Jamison Townsend and her boyfriend, Joshua Garcia, in Coffee County earlier this week, but they sped off.
The pair has been wanted in connection to the murders of three people at a pawn shop in Jackson, Mississippi over the weekend.
They're also suspected in a burglary in a neighboring town.
They pair was likely driving a red Ford Mustang. Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees the two has been urged to call 911 immediately.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.
A man showed up at the hospital with an injury from a shooting saying he was shot during a robbery.