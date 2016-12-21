Couple Wanted For Murder Spotted In Coffee County

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - They have been wanted for murder in Mississippi, but they may be here in the Mid-State.

A state trooper spotted Jamison Townsend and her boyfriend, Joshua Garcia, in Coffee County earlier this week, but they sped off.

The pair has been wanted in connection to the murders of three people at a pawn shop in Jackson, Mississippi over the weekend.

They're also suspected in a burglary in a neighboring town.

They pair was likely driving a red Ford Mustang. Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the two has been urged to call 911 immediately.