Craft Beer Festival Benefits Good Cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Beer lovers united in East Nashville to toast a good cause.

The 7th annual East Nashville Beer Festival featured live music, food, and of course, plenty of beer on Saturday.

The event in East Park featured 180 different kinds of craft beer from over 50 breweries.

Organizers said the festival was about celebrating the growth of craft beer in Middle Tennessee and across the South.

“Every single brewery participates as a local rep to help our guests understand what these beers are all about, and that is a big mission for us to educate people about what this is all about,” said Matt Leff.

The sold out event raised $25,000 for the nonprofit group Ride for Reading. The organization promotes literacy and healthy living for kids in low income areas.