Crash Closes I-40 East In Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle shut down part of Interstate 40.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 209A for Church Street around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.
Details on the crash were limited, but officials said two people were injured. It was believed their injuries were non-life threatening.
The roadway was closed to eastbound traffic for a few hours. Authorities said westbound drivers were not affected.
VIDEO- BREAKING: Wrong way crash shuts down I-40 E near Charlotte Ave, both drivers hurt, apx reopen time around 5:30 am pic.twitter.com/OY1X4buFnp— Sophie N-K (@NC5_SophieNK) December 21, 2016
Crews said the roadway was cleared by 6:15 a.m.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.
A man showed up at the hospital with an injury from a shooting saying he was shot during a robbery.