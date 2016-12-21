Crash Closes I-40 East In Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle shut down part of Interstate 40.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 209A for Church Street around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Details on the crash were limited, but officials said two people were injured. It was believed their injuries were non-life threatening.

The roadway was closed to eastbound traffic for a few hours. Authorities said westbound drivers were not affected.

VIDEO- BREAKING: Wrong way crash shuts down I-40 E near Charlotte Ave, both drivers hurt, apx reopen time around 5:30 am pic.twitter.com/OY1X4buFnp — Sophie N-K (@NC5_SophieNK) December 21, 2016

Crews said the roadway was cleared by 6:15 a.m.