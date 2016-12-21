Crash Closes I-40 East In Downtown Nashville

5:10 AM, Dec 21, 2016
7:24 AM, Dec 21, 2016

WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle shut down part of Interstate 40.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 209A for Church Street around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Details on the crash were limited, but officials said two people were injured. It was believed their injuries were non-life threatening.

The roadway was closed to eastbound traffic for a few hours. Authorities said westbound drivers were not affected.

 

 

Crews said the roadway was cleared by 6:15 a.m.

