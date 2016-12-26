2 Adults, 3-Year-Old Killed In Christmas Day Crash

GALLATIN, Tenn. - Police have identified three people who died in a Sumner County crash on Christmas Day.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 11 on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, also known as State Route 386, around 6:13 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with Gallatin Police said a vehicle rear-ended another car and lost control about half a mile from the Big Station Camp Boulevard exit.

All five people inside the car were ejected. Police said they were not restrained in the vehicle.

The car then struck a rock embankment and burst into flames.

The driver, 27-year-old William Hobbs, and a three-year-old boy died instantly. His passenger, 22-year-old Reba Cooke, was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said a 5-year old girl and a 6-month old were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where both are being treated.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

According to police, Hobbs and Cooke are both from Portland.