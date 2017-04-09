Crash In Gallatin Injures Motorcyclist

8:50 PM, Apr 8, 2017
GALLATIN, Tenn. - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Sumner County.

The wreck happened in the westbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard around Exit 14 for Green Lea Boulevard around 7:34 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said a motorcyclist laid his bike over. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash had not been released.

The roadway was closed to westbound traffic for about an hour as crews worked at the scene. Eastbound drivers were not affected.

Officials said the roadway was expected to be completely cleared by 9 p.m.

