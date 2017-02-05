Crews Battle House Fire On Elmhurst Avenue

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 65°
LO: 41°
HI: 71°
LO: 49°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.
The fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Elmhurst Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters could be seen cutting a hole in the roof of the home to battle the blaze.
Details on the fire had not been released. It was unknown if any injuries were involved.
A firefighter said there appeared to be a lot of damage inside the home.
The roadway was blocked in that area as crews investigated at the scene.
Additional information had not been released.
Reports stated a red pickup truck was hit by a train between Smyrna and Murfreesboro.
Police have still been searching for who's responsible for gunning down a man in East Nashville.
Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hoping to change some minds about the use of medical marijuana in the state.
Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Nashville has been set to welcome a former interpreter for the U.S. government and his family to town following President Donald Trump's…
A Mount Juliet mother and her son have nothing more than the clothes on their backs after their home was hit by not one, but two fires in 24 hours.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.