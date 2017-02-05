Crews Battle House Fire On Elmhurst Avenue

4:41 PM, Feb 4, 2017
10:35 PM, Feb 4, 2017

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.

The fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Elmhurst Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters could be seen cutting a hole in the roof of the home to battle the blaze.

Details on the fire had not been released. It was unknown if any injuries were involved.

A firefighter said there appeared to be a lot of damage inside the home.

The roadway was blocked in that area as crews investigated at the scene.

Additional information had not been released.

