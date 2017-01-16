Crime, Crashes Keep Clarksville Police Busy Overnight

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in Clarksville responded to multiple emergency calls in the overnight hours from vandalism to crashes.

The separate incidents began around 9:25 p.m. Saturday when officers investigated a report of shots fired near the Paddock Place Apartments on Union Hall Road.

At the scene, police found five vehicles with bullet damage. According to a witness, a slim man dressed in black was seen running from the scene.

Around ten minutes later in a separate incident, shots were also reported near Tiny Town Road.

Authorities said three bullets hit a house on Carrie Drive. No injuries were reported.

A witness to that incident said about five shots were fired from a small dark-colored sedan.

Then at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle hit a utility pole and privacy fence before going down an embankment off of Hazelwood Road.

Two female teenagers were extracted from the vehicle. They were taken to Tennova Hospital before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They were listed in stable condition.

Officials said alcohol was being investigated as a factor.

In another incident, less than an hour later at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle left the roadway on Trenton Road and hit a utility police.

As crews worked to recover the vehicle that went down an embankment, Trenton Road was shut down.



No additional information was available on that crash.

Around 1:12 a.m. Sunday, a driver missed a curve on Meredith Way and hit two parked vehicles before crashing into a house.

In that wreck, the driver, identified as Michelle Holmes Gee, was charged with driving under the influence and no proof of insurance.

Police confirmed Gee had a seven-year-old child in the vehicle, so she was also charged with reckless endangerment.

Then at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, police said gunshots were reported on University Avenue near the Gilroy Pub.

Witness told police a man had fired multiple pistol shots into the air before leaving. He left the scene in a blue Chrysler 300.

The witnesses added he did not aim or fire at anyone or any property.

Later, at 5:25 a.m. Sunday, a reported home invasion ended up being a confused, intoxicated man.

The incident happened on Grassmire Drive when Sean Clifford Turner was intoxicated and accidentally went to the wrong home.

Authorities said Turner had been responsible after heavily drinking in Nashville. He gave his keys to a friend and took an UBER ride home to Clarksville.

He unfortunately had the driver drop him off several houses too short of his home, which was when Turner repeatedly tried to get into the wrong house.

Officials said he then went to the back of the home and kicked in the back door.

The owner of the home kept Turner at gunpoint on the back deck until police got to the scene.

Turner has been charged with public intoxication. He was taken to jail without further incident.