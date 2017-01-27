Dangerous Fugitive Arrested In Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A dangerous felon has been arrested in Montgomery County.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol took 28-year-old Anthony Atkins into custody early Friday morning.

Atkins had warrants on file from an incident earlier in January. Authorities said Atkins allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatened to torture and kill her.

He was found due to an anonymous tip at a home in the 1500 block of Briar Hill Road early Friday morning.

Reports stated Atkins attempted to flee by jumping from a bedroom window at the back of the home and running to a nearby wooded area.

K9 units were deployed, and with the help of police and air support, he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Atkins had originally been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and violation of order of protection.

After attempting to flee from police Friday, Atkins was also charged with evading arrest.

In addition, authorities said Atkins was a fugitive from justice with a warrant from the Oak Grove Police Department. That warrant has charged Atkins with two counts of sexual abuse first degree under the age of 12.



“With the help of the public and assistance from the CPD and THP, Atkins’ arrest makes the third dangerous felon that has been apprehended this week,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “I want to thank everyone that was involved with this arrest. Together we have safely taken another criminal off the streets and made our community a little safer.”

Atkins was being held on a $440,000 bond.