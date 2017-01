Deadly Springfield Fire Ruled Unintentional

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - Fire investigators have determined a fire that killed four children in Springfield was unintentional.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the fire began in the living room.

A further investigation revealed the cause was undetermined and unintentional.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on December 12 at a home in the 800 block of Poplar Avenue near Perry Drive in Springfield.

A neighbor noticed flames at the house and called 911.

It only took firefighters three to four minutes to get to the scene, but heavy smoke and flames were already visible when they arrived.

Four children lost their lives in the fire. They were ages 4, 7, 8, and 9.