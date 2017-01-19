Doctors Warn Of Possible Mumps Outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - State officials said they fear Tennessee could see a widespread outbreak of mumps.

The number of cases has been on the rise throughout the US. In neighboring Arkansas, more than two thousand cases have been reported.

Doctor Kelly Moore from the Tennessee Department of Health said vaccines can be helpful but not always foolproof. Dr. Moore said to be sure to stay aware and look out for signs of the disease, including swollen cheeks, a high fever, and a runny nose.

“We are talking about this now because we are obviously worried about the significant rise in mumps cases in neighboring states and want everyone to be sure they are up to date on immunizations before it's too late,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH. “Mumps is a viral illness acquired through close contact with an infected person. It is usually a mild condition in children but can have more serious complications for adults. We should all be sure we and the people we care about are current on immunizations.”

Health officials have recommended anyone born in 1957 or after get at least one dose of the vaccine in their lifetimes. Those in high-risk settings -- college, healthcare facilities, or those who travel a lot -- have been recommended to get two doses.

Anyone born before 1957 has been presumed to be immune through natural illness in childhood.

Doctors said frequent hand washing can help prevent the illness, and anyone suspected of being infected should stay home until health officials deem they will no longer spread the virus.

“Complications from mumps can include encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, and meningitis, which is inflammation of the tissue covering the brain and the spinal cord,” said Dreyzehner. “It can also affect ovaries, testicles and other parts of the body, causing permanent damage in some people. The best protection against mumps is proper vaccination with the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR vaccine.”

