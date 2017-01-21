Dollar General Opens New DGX Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Middle Tennessee retail giant has been bucking the trend of cutting back. Dollar General Corporation has rolled out a whole new look to gain an entirely new customer base.

That new look has been called DGX, and it has been targeting urban shoppers.

The first store of it's kind has just opened along West End Avenue in Nashville by Vanderbilt University.

Store representatives said these new stores have been planned to be smaller in size that the 13,000 other 'more-traditional' Dollar General stores across the nation.

"Most of our stores tend to be in rural areas, and this is an opportunity for us to attract millennial shoppers, urban shoppers, who live in densely populated urban areas,” a Dollar General representative said. “So everything in the store was carefully thought out to appeal to that urban shopper."

Another DGX store has been scheduled to open in February in Raleigh, North Carolina.