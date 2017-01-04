Driver Charged With DUI In September Crash

Clear
HI: 32°
LO: 25°
HI: 27°
LO: 19°
HI: 29°
LO: 16°
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A woman who was seriously hurt in a crash has been charged with DUI.
Officials in Franklin said the wreck happened on September 27 at the McEwen exit on Interstate 65 South.
The driver, identified as 19-year-old Meghan Pittenger, surrendered herself on two warrants on Friday.
Authorities confirmed she was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Pittenger was free on a $2,500 bond. She has been scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on January 12.
A burglary suspect crashed into a Nashville home, seriously injuring someone inside.
Forecasters say a winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow from Texas all the way east…
When a cow gets lost in a field, typically no one notices, but when a calf got lost on Highway 79 in Henry County, the nation collectively watched.
The Metro Council is calling for immediate changes at Autumn Hills. NewsChannel 5 Investigates first began exposing problems at the…
Clients have been left high and dry after their attorney was suspended four months ago.
A crash involving an overturned trash truck slowed east and westbound traffic on Interstate 40.
It's a name that's historic to some, and offensive to others, and efforts to change the name are opening some old wounds. …
A judge has found probable cause to charge a woman in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Nashville.
Metro Councilman Anthony Davis has requested the city's Board of Zoning Appeals defer a vote that will decide the future of a historic…