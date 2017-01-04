Driver Charged With DUI In September Crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A woman who was seriously hurt in a crash has been charged with DUI.

Officials in Franklin said the wreck happened on September 27 at the McEwen exit on Interstate 65 South.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Meghan Pittenger, surrendered herself on two warrants on Friday.

Authorities confirmed she was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Pittenger was free on a $2,500 bond. She has been scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on January 12.