Driver Hits TSU Police Car, Flees From Scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for a driver who rear-ended a Tennessee State University police officer's squad car and fled from the scene.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Alameda Street at 33rd Avenue.

The driver sped away from the scene and then later got out and ran.

The police officer was not hurt. Further details had not yet been released. Anyone with information has been asked to call police.