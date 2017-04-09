Driver Injured, Crashed Into Tree On Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A driver was injured after crashing into a tree on Bell Road.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bell Road.

According to reports, it's believed the driver possibly fell asleep, causing his truck to crash into the tree.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Part of Bell Road by Priest Lake Drive was closed for a short time while crews worked at the scene and moved the truck.