Emergency Funding Request Expands For Nashville Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials said the financial situation for Nashville General Hospital at Meharry has been more severe than previously forecast.

That's led the city's cash-strapped safety-net hospital to boost its request for emergency funding to $16 million.

According to reports, the Metro Hospital Authority estimated in November it would ask for around $10 million in mid-year supplemental funds from Metro Council and Mayor Megan Barry's administration to shore up finances for the ongoing fiscal year.

But the authority's board of directors voted recently to request $16 million after they said a goal of $6 million in expected collections from insurance companies didn't come to fruition.

Barry's administration has been predicting a negative cash flow for the city-owned hospital by month's end. Barry has filed council legislation to deliver the funding but has expressed disappointment with the hospital authority.