Family Holds Prayer Vigil For 1 Year Anniversary Of Unsolved Murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have still been searching for who’s responsible for gunning down a man in East Nashville.

"Seems like everything you do or see reminds you of some little something about him," said Norman Jacobs.

Some have said there's no greater bond than a father and son.

"He was always smiling, always cutting up, just a general all around good guy," said Jacobs.

But for Norman Jacobs there's no greater pain than losing a son.

"You never expect to bury your kid, and that's something that I hope no parent ever has to do again," said Jacobs.

February 4, 2016 was a day Jacobs will never forget: the day his son died.

Anthony Jacobs, age 30, tried to stop a burglary in a mobile home park on Dickerson Pike in Nashville, and while trying to save the lives of an elderly couple, he lost his own.

One year later, Jacobs' murder was still unsolved, and his family has hoped that coming back to where his life ended will give officers some leads.

The Jacobs family has not been standing alone. The detective working this case has been hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

"Anthony deserves justice for all this. I care about Anthony, and I care about the family," said Detective Jesse Holt, of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

While losing a child is a wound that never really heals, his family said getting justice for Jacobs can help ease some of that pain.

Jacobs passed away three weeks before his 31st birthday. Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.