Family Identifies Teen Killed In Antioch Crash

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - New information has been released on a fiery crash that killed two people and landed a teenage driver in jail.

The family of the passenger killed in one of the cars identified the victim as 16-year-old Andrea Solano.

According to a gofundme account, Andrea was a sophomore at Antioch High School.

On the donation page, a statement said, “A young girl who lived her life to the best of her ability, but fulfilled it in God's timing. Our hearts ache from the tragic loss."

A 16-year-old speeding to school was charged with vehicular homicide for causing the crash that killed two people.

Investigators said the young driver was speeding when an SUV pulled out onto Murfreesboro Pike, causing the teen to swerve.

The teen then clipped the SUV before colliding into a Camaro and Toyota head-on, bursting into flames

The second victim killed in the crash was the driver of the Toyota, 44-year old Miguel A. Lopez Rodriguez. His wife was hurt, but was expected to survive.

A friend of the Andrea's family said she was the daughter of an El Salvadoran family. They immigrated to Nashville a few years ago. The friend also spoke about how Andrea was an award-winning artist. She was recognized for her art by the Memphis Jewish Federation.

Friends said Andrea wanted to be a cinematographer when she grew up.

To make a donation on the gofundme page set up to help Andrea's family, click here.