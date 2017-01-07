Fire Damages Home In Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Mt. Juliet that caused significant damage.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 400 block of Parrish Hill.

Officials said they found fire in the garage and first floor of the home when they arrived at the scene.

Initial reports stated there was possibly flammable liquid in the garage. Firefighters said the garage was soon fully involved with flames that went through the ceiling and into a bonus room of the house. The roof also received damage in the fire.

Mt. Juliet fire dpt on scene of a house fire on Parrish Hill. Getting more info. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/OgaqmygUEl — Brandon Marshall (@NC5_BMarshall) January 7, 2017

The family was able to get out of the home safely, as did their cat.

Crews reported the fire was under control around 1:25 p.m. The fire caused significant damage, but fire crews said they’re hopeful the family can salvage some of what’s inside.

While crews worked at the scene, officials asked drivers to avoid that area. They added they were taking steps to ensure the water used on the fire would not cause any roadway issues in the frigid temperatures.

The cause of the fire remained unknown as the investigation continued.