Franklin Police Investigate Violent Carjacking

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Police in Franklin said they’re investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Westminster Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

Reports stated four male suspects were in a small, sporty red car. They pulled up beside the victim who had just arrived at the complex.

Officials said the two suspects in the front seat then motioned for the victim to roll down his window. That’s when they asked him for directions.

The victim was looking up directions on his phone when one of the suspects in the backseat approached him and put the barrel of a gun to the victim’s temple, ordering him out of the car.

The victim complied, but the suspect still fired a shot at him. Authorities confirmed the suspect missed, and the victim was not injured.

As the victim complied, the suspects stole his car.

Authorities said they’re searching for the four suspects in two vehicles. The red one they arrived in and the victim’s 2004 black Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police said the Grand Marquis has front bumper damage. It had a Tennessee license plate number 7C 95 V9 at the time it was stolen.

Detectives said they believe this case was possibly related to two others on the same night in Wilson and Davidson counties.

Anyone with information has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.