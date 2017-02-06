Free Hair Cuts Offered To Metro Police Officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three Sport Clips locations in Nashville have planned to offer free hair cuts for Metro Police officers in honor of Officer Eric Mumaw.

During the all-day event Monday, officers can just walk into the salon and ask for a cut.

The manager at one Nashville location said the idea came from a conversation she had Sunday morning.

The free cuts will be happening at the Sport Clips in Cool Springs, Bellevue, and Belle Meade.

The hours have been set from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday.