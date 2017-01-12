Fugitive Arrested In Girlfriend's Stabbing Death

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have arrested a fugitive wanted in the death of his girlfriend.
Officials with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Metro Nashville Police Department, along with the help of canine officers, took 25-year-old Dillard Faulkner into custody Thursday afternoon.
He was arrested without incident at an apartment in the 900 block of 16th Avenue North.
Reports stated an arrest warrant charged Faulkner with second-degree murder in the July 3 stabbing death of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Shanequa Murray. That warrant was issued on December 9.
Additional details had not been released.
