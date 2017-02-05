Groundhog Day At Seacrest Studios In Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Storm 5 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg spent Groundhog Day with the patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children`s Hospital in Seacrest Studios. From talking about what the day means, to giving his own prediction, Henry also read the book, “Double Trouble Groundhog Day.”
Henry normally visits the patients of the hospital at Seacrest Studios on the third Wednesday of the month for what has become "Weather Wednesday."
Reports stated a red pickup truck was hit by a train between Smyrna and Murfreesboro.
Police have still been searching for who's responsible for gunning down a man in East Nashville.
Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hoping to change some minds about the use of medical marijuana in the state.
Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Nashville has been set to welcome a former interpreter for the U.S. government and his family to town following President Donald Trump's…
A Mount Juliet mother and her son have nothing more than the clothes on their backs after their home was hit by not one, but two fires in 24 hours.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.