Groundhog Day At Seacrest Studios In Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Storm 5 Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg spent Groundhog Day with the patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children`s Hospital in Seacrest Studios. From talking about what the day means, to giving his own prediction, Henry also read the book, “Double Trouble Groundhog Day.”

Henry normally visits the patients of the hospital at Seacrest Studios on the third Wednesday of the month for what has become "Weather Wednesday."