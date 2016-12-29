Group Likely To Keep Contract After Deadly School Bus Crash

Current
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee school board will likely extend its contract another year with the company that provided school bus services in a crash that killed six children.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported the Hamilton County school board said Wednesday that it would be almost impossible to find a new contractor before the coming school year.
Durham School Services, which operated the bus that crashed in November while carrying Woodmore Elementary students, had been under a four-year contract with Hamilton County Schools since 2013.
Lee McDade, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, said finding another bus service would take months. He said Durham had made safety strides since the crash.
School board member Rhonda Thurman said few companies could handle Hamilton County's system of about 20,000 students riding buses.
