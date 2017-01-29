Group Uses Athletics To Help Children Living In Motels

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Joel Bigelow first noticed dozens of children moving in and out of motel rooms more than one year ago. He saw them as he'd come and go from his job of 13 years at Steel Technologies.

"There's a motel right in front of that building," he said. "I saw the amount of kids that lived there, and I just wanted to give them an opportunity to come out and be a kid."

Bigelow quickly learned families have often been forced to follow certain rules at motels, including keeping children off of the balconies - the only outdoor space they have - and keeping window coverings closed at all times.

"We see kids running around outside and we take that for granted," Bigelow said. "There's a lot of children that don't have that opportunity."

That's when Bigelow quit his job to found Endure Athletics - a free program specifically for children without a permanent home. It started with weekly Saturday meetings.

Bigelow would pick up children, drive them to an empty field near his old workplace, provide a hot breakfast and sack lunch, and then the kids would play games.

"I love this program, I wish I could come everyday," said Keegan, a 13-year-old boy who has been a part of Endure Athletics since January 2016.

Now, Endure has expanded.

Bigelow and his small army of volunteers also coordinate an after school program three days a week, and on Sundays, some children attend church with his family.

"It's about food in their stomachs and smiles on their faces," Bigelow said. "You can't beat that."

Bigelow started the club with his own money, but now the operation relies on donations.

If you'd like to get involved, more information can be found on the group's website by clicking here.