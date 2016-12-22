Hay Bale Fire Backs Up I-24 Traffic

Clear
COOPERTOWN, Tenn. - Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
The incident was reported at 12:24 p.m. Thursday near the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 25 close to Coopertown.
Authorities were on scene as crews worked to put out the flames.
The work in the area backed up traffic for a few miles as the roadway was closed to eastbound traffic. Westbound drivers were not affected.
Crews estimated the roadway would be cleared by 1:25 p.m.
