Hendersonville Man Arrested For Statutory Rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Officials confirmed they arrested a man in Hendersonville for statutory rape by an authority figure.

Reports stated 51-year-old John Bice was taken into custody by officials with the Hendersonville Police Department on Wednesday.

Bice was charged with nine counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

His bond was set at $110,000. Bice has been scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on February 22.

Anyone with information on this case has been asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.