Hendersonville Man Arrested For Statutory Rape

Partly cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 60°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Officials confirmed they arrested a man in Hendersonville for statutory rape by an authority figure.
Reports stated 51-year-old John Bice was taken into custody by officials with the Hendersonville Police Department on Wednesday.
Bice was charged with nine counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.
His bond was set at $110,000. Bice has been scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on February 22.
Anyone with information on this case has been asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
Inauguration Day begins early for the Trump and Pence families as they attend a morning worship service near the White House.
A crash closed a portion of Interstate 40 in Cheatham County.
A Missouri family is desperately searching for their service dog after he went missing in the Murfreesboro area.
Rogue Drones have become a problem in Murfreesboro by crashing into homes and even being used to commit crimes.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot twice as he was pulling up to a home in Antioch. His family was also in the car at the time.
The search for a gunman got underway overnight after one man was shot in Nashville.
Officials confirmed they arrested a man in Hendersonville for statutory rape by an authority figure.
The cost of upgrading to a lifetime handgun carry permit in Tennessee is dropping by $300.
Tennessee's preliminary unemployment rate for December rose slightly to 4.9 percent compared with November.