Hippo Born At Memphis Zoo; Naming Contest Underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A hippopotamus has been born at the Memphis Zoo.

The Memphis Zoo said a Nile hippopotamus named Binti gave birth March 23 to a female calf, which made her public debut last week.

The zoo said it’s holding a naming contest for the newborn through its website. Five names have been picked for consideration, and the winning name will be announced Friday.

Zoo staff said about 80 hippos have currently been on exhibit in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.