Homeless Man Dies In Alleged Fall Off Cliff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have opened an investigation after a homeless man died after he allegedly fell off a cliff.

The incident happened before 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Franklin Pike Circle.

According to reports, a homeless man went to a gas station asking them to call 911 because his friend had fallen off a cliff.

Authorities said the man did not witness his friend fall. Reports stated he went looking for his friend and found him unresponsive from the apparent fall.

Officials confirmed the victim had passed away. The investigation remained ongoing.